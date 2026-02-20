Jake Paul says he's back in the hospital. This time not because of another opponent, but because of his own body failing to cooperate.

The boxer and social media personality revealed on Friday that he required a second jaw surgery after the screws and plates from his original procedure began coming loose.

Paul posted videos to his social media from the hospital, captioning the footage: "Apparently I didn't rest for the past 2 months whaattttttttt?"

The post includes video footage that clearly includes some "special effects" - so it's unclear if this is entirely made up, or just embellished.

How Jake Paul broke his jaw

Jake Paul's jaw was first broken during his December 19, 2025 fight against two-time unified Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua. The bout, which aired on Netflix from Miami's Kaseya Center, ended in a sixth-round knockout after Joshua dropped Paul four times throughout the fight. Post-fight X-rays revealed Paul had suffered fractures in two separate locations on his jaw.

Paul underwent his initial surgery on December 20, 2025, where surgeons inserted two titanium plates (one on each side of his mouth) secured with screws, in addition to removing several teeth.

At the time, Paul was placed on a strict liquid-only diet for seven days and expressed his intention to return to boxing at cruiserweight, stating, "We will heal the broken jaw, come back and fight people my weight".​

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons previously noted that typical recovery from this type of jaw fracture repair requires strict rest and limited jaw movement to allow the hardware and bone to properly fuse.