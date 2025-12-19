Jake Paul returns to the boxing ring to take on perhaps his toughest competition to date, as he takes on former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. And MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

Paul vs. Joshua headlines in the main event of a card, entitled "Judgment Day," at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Since 2020, Paul has consistently entered the boxing ring, intending to go from a YouTuber boxer to a legitimate boxer facing legit names in combat sports. He has been in the ring against the likes of Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Mike Tyson; however, most, if not all, of those fights have been subjected to their own forms of criticism.

Paul was most recently in action earlier this year, defeating Julio Caesar Chavez Jr. in a widely panned bout.

Joshua, meanwhile, has not been seen in the ring since getting knocked out by Daniel Dubois in their IBF heavyweight title fight in September 2024. That snapped a five-fight win streak for Joshua he had been on since dropping his heavyweight titles of Oleksandr Usyk and losing the rematch.

The undercard will feature several women's boxing world championships on the line, as well as a cruiserweight matchup between former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Live Results & Highlights

Heavyweight Main Event: Anthony Joshua def. Jake Paul via KO (R6, 1:31)

WBA/IBF/WBO Female Super Featherweight Championship: Alycia Baumgardner def. Leila Beaudoin via unanimous decision (117-110 x2, 118-109)

Cruiserweight: Anderson Silva def. Tyron Woodley via TKO (R2, 1:30)

Super Featherweight: Jahmal Harvey def. Kevin Cervantes via unanimous decision (60-53 x3)

Undisputed Female Bantamweight Championship: Cherneka Johnson def. Amanda Galle via unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 97-93)

WBC Female Lightweight Championship: Caroline Dubois def. Camila Panatta via unanimous decision (99-90 x3)

WBC Female Minimumweight Championship: Yokasta Valle def. Yadira Bustillos via majority decision (95-95, 98-92, 96-94)

Welterweight: Avious Griffin def Justin Cardona via KO (R1, 3:00)

Cruiserweight: Keno Marley def. Diarra Davis Jr via unanimous decision (40-35 x3)

Keno Marley vs Diarra Davis Jr

Avious Griffin vs Justin Cardona

Yokasta Valle vs Yadira Bustillos

Caroline Dubois vs Camila Panatta

Cherneka Johnson vs Amanda Galle

Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes

Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley

Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua

