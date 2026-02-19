Ian Machado Garry might be teasing that he's next in line to challenge Islam Makhachev; however, Javier Mendez, Makhachev's coach, is implying that Garry is no threat.

Garry has recently revealed that he is in Georgia, looking to improve his wrestling abilities for a potential title matchup with Makhachev. Georgia is known for producing high-level wrestling talent, including former bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Given the current state of the welterweight rankings, it's not confirmed who will be the first to challenge Makhachev, but Garry -- currently ranked No. 2 -- is making a big push.

But according to Mendez, the head of the American Kickboxing Academy, that won't matter because of Makhachev's advantages when the fight goes to the mat.

"He does well with Islam on the standup because he's rangy, he's tricky, all those -- but on the ground, he does okay, but he doesn't survive on the ground," Mendez told Submission Radio. "He might survive five rounds, but he won't get the the best of Islam on the ground. That I'm 100 percent sure about that.

Chimaev, the No. 1 ranked UFC pound-for-pound fighter, is a former combat Sambo champion. He has been praised for his ability to avoid strikes and show strong takedown defense, and he's dominant with his top game and submissions.

Though Garry has studied judo, he is better known for using his size and range. The 6'3" welterweight uses his lankiness and frame to get the better of opponents with his striking.

"On the stand up, he's pretty tricky," Mendez admitted. "So, one punch can change everything on that. One kick, one punch, one knee...so, that's a different story. But on the ground, I don't see him dominating. I see him surviving, possibly...and then the takedown defense, that he is decent, but not great enough to stop Islam from taking him down."

Mendez also admitted that Makhachev had preferred a matchup with Kamaru Usman, given Usman is a former champion and has perhaps the most star power out of the potential challenger list.

A matchup with Garry, however, is still entertaining and more than welcome.

"I feel good about it," Mendez said. "He's a well-known guy. He's very highly skilled, and I look forward to the challenge."

Makhachev claimed the welterweight title with a dominant win over Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322. The win made Makhachev the latest UFC fighter to win titles in two different weight divisions during their career.

Garry is 17-1 and most recently bested another former welterweight champion in Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar two weeks after Makhachev's title win over JDM.