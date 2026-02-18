If one were to believe Javier Mendez, Usman Nurmagomedov will have the same success with a quest for gold in the UFC as he did in PFL.

Nurmagomedov, the current PFL lightweight champion, will be a free agent at the end of the year. While there is no guarantee yet on what his future will be, let alone what his next fight is, many speculate he will jump to the UFC.

This is a move that Mendez sees happening. The American Kickboxing Academy leader, who trains Nurmagomedov, as well as the longtime trainer of his cousin -- the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov -- guarantees that if Usman Nurmagomedov goes to the UFC, he will become a champion.

"When he gets in there, I believe he's going to win the title," Mendez told Submission Radio. "He's that good. People just -- they're going to doubt because he's not in the UFC. Whatever; this kid's that good."

Mendez quickly followed and clarified that this would be a prediction if he gets to the UFC, saying there is a chance Usman Nurmagomedov never becomes part of the UFC roster during his career.

Javier Mendez Confident Usman Nurmagomedov Will Succeed With a Move to UFC

Lightweight has been a prominent division within the UFC over the last decade. To this day, it is filled with a high level of talented athletes, especially those in the top-10 of the title picture.

A move to the UFC would bring about ideas of new and potentially entertaining matchups for Nurmagomedov that can include the likes of current undisputed champion Ilia Topuria, interim champion Justin Gaethje, Paddy Pimblett, Arman Tsarukyan, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira.

Of course, concern will be had over how Nurmagomedov would fare in the UFC. While some fighters who have jumped from one promotion to the UFC, including Gaethje and Kayla Harrison, have fared well for themselves, others like the recently released Patchy Mix have not.

Mendez feels Nurmagomedov's work with his cousin, as well as fighters like former UFC lightweight champion and current UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, gives him an edge in being able to hang with this crop of talent.

"That's why I make some bold statements, because I get to see that," Mendez said. "If I didn't get to see that, I don't think I would make those bold statements. I get to see him, so I can see what he can do.

"...I get to watch him with the best that's ever done it."

Nurmagomedov fought in the main event of PFL Dubai earlier this month, retaining the PFL lightweight championship with a finish of Alfie Davis.