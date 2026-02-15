Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics star, revealed he has spoken with UFC CEO Dana White about potentially fighting in the UFC or boxing after his NBA career. The five-time NBA All-Star and 2024 NBA Finals MVP made the comments at NBA All-Star Media Day on February 15, 2026.

Brown, 29, confirmed his interest in combat sports after his basketball career and that he has spoken with Dana White about it.

To be honest, I’ve toyed with this, and I’ve talked to some people, maybe post part of my career, I would love to take part in something like UFC, or even boxing,” Brown told reporters. “I’ve talked to Dana White about some stuff, but we’ll see as things go on.

He is listed at 6-foot-6 and weighs 223 pounds, which would place him in the UFC heavyweight division. Brown also has training in Muay Thai.

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is a well-known MMA fan who attends UFC events and uses fight footage as teaching tools with the team.