Jena Bishop Chokes Out Borena Tsertsvadze At PFL Chicago

After falling just short in last year's World Tournament, Jena Bishop is back in the win column, scoring a quick finish of Borena Tsertsvadze during the PFL Chicago prelims.

Bishop quickly took the center and got the fight to the ground, getting in a dominant position early. Bishop then flattened Tsertsvadze out, raining down blows before locking in a body triangle.

From there, Bishop searched and found the choke, scoring the submission just before the halfway mark of round one.

Jena Bishop Submits Borena Tsertsvadze In Under Three Minutes At PFL Chicago

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Bishop, a veteran of LFA and Bellator, came close but fell short in both women's flyweight tournaments in 2024 and 2025. She lost to the eventual champions -- respectively, Dakota Ditcheva (in the semifinals) and Liz Carmouche (in the finals).