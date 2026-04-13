Jiri Prochazka Called 'Choke Artist' After UFC 327 Loss

Jiri Prochazka's third consecutive loss in a UFC title fight has prompted one analyst to deliver a harsh verdict on the Czech fighter's ability to perform under championship pressure.

Carlos Ulberg stopped Prochazka at UFC 327 in Miami on Saturday night to claim the vacant light heavyweight title, leaving Prochazka with an 0-3 record in UFC championship fights. Five of his six career losses have come by knockout.

During the UFC's On the Road show, Din Thomas did not hold back in his assessment of what Prochazka's title fight record suggests about his mental approach to the biggest moments.

"I want to say this with as much respect as I possibly can, and this is going to sound really bad," Thomas said. "But it almost to me is he's kind of a choke artist in the big moments."

Chael Sonnen supported the point, highlighting the weight of expectation on Prochazka as he attempted to reclaim the championship he had previously vacated due to injury.

Prochazka offered a different explanation for the loss after the fight, blaming himself for showing mercy toward Ulberg after noticing the New Zealander had suffered a leg injury early in the bout.

Both Thomas and Sonnen pushed back against that framing in their analysis, refusing to accept it as an answer to what unfolded.