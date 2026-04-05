Jiri Prochazka Gets Honest About Unusual Training Habits Ahead Of UFC 327 - 'This Is Really Not Smart'

Jiri Prochazka has built a reputation for unconventional training methods throughout his MMA career, and the former UFC light heavyweight champion recently explained the philosophy behind his extreme approach.

"BJP" has become known for pushing physical and mental boundaries, from trekking alone into mountains without maps to swimming 30 meters beneath frozen lakes.

During a recent appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show, Prochazka addressed the attention surrounding his unconventional training habits. When his methods were labeled as “crazy,” he rejected that notion and offered his own perspective on the approach.

Crazy for who?" Prochazka said. "Maybe crazy for somebody who doesn't know that. Every high-level athlete, the sport on the top level is not so healthy, not so usual, not so normal. That's why we have to be a little bit above the normal line. And I like to go through these levels, which is behind normal.

Confronting Fear Through Extreme Challenges

For Jiri Prochazka, the extreme training serves a specific purpose: confronting and controlling fear. He described his ice-swimming challenge from last year as a transformative experience that provided knowledge beyond his imagination.

I like the challenges. It's terrifying, but it's about calm the mind in every aspect of your life," Prochazka explained. "These challenges gave me the opportunity to control myself as much as I can. So, that's why I do these things. And this challenge, last year, swimming under the ice, was like when you're trying something for the first time in your life. Like sex. You do that, and then you know. Until that moment, you don't know, you have just an imagination about that. But after that, you really know what it's about.

While the 33-year-old Czech native stands by his unconventional approach, he acknowledged that maturity and impending fatherhood have brought perspective. He admitted some past decisions, particularly solo mountain expeditions without proper preparation, were reckless.

I would do all of these things, but what I learned: do it more professionally," Prochazka said. "I did many times, I just took the bag and all this equipment, and I just went to the mountains somewhere. I didn't take a map, I just went to the mountains, and I lost myself, and I just tried to survive there for a few days, and it was not fun. It was just not funny. It just survives. This is not smart. This is really not smart, because you have to know the rules.

"Who's better: Me or you? And we fight.": Jiří Procházka on the Primal Nature of MMA

Prochazka is set to face Carlos Ulberg for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 327 this Saturday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

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“BJP” was last seen in action at UFC 320 in October 2025, where he secured a knockout win over Khalil Rountree Jr. He currently holds a 6-2 record in the UFC, with both of his losses coming against Alex Pereira.