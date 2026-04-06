Jiri Prochazka's Reaction to UFC 327 Title Fight Captured

Jiri Prochazka didn't shy away when receiving his contract for UFC 327. The former light heavyweight champion will face Carlos Ulberg for the vacant title this Saturday in Miami.

The UFC captured the moment Prochazka learned about the fight in recently released footage from the promotion's Countdown episode. The 33-year-old was shown entering his BJP Institut gym in the Czech Republic when he was handed the contract.

When Prochazka questioned what the document was, he was told it was his new contract for the title fight with Ulberg in Miami. The fighter paused before uttering his signature catchphrase.

Prochazka Signs Contract at Czech Gym

"Let's go for that," Prochazka said while slamming his fist on the table and signing the contract. He added "Let's go for hunt" while sitting in front of the various documents.

The timing of the fight carries additional significance for Prochazka. The due date for his first child falls just two days after UFC 327, making this week perhaps the most important of his life.

Prochazka revealed in recent interviews that he had discussions with the UFC about fighting both Alex Pereira and Ulberg. However, he didn't know for certain what would be next when he traveled to Mexico to train at altitude.

Former Champion Returns for Vacant Title

Both Prochazka and Ulberg were in attendance when Pereira became a two-time light heavyweight champion. The title became vacant after Pereira moved to heavyweight.

It was only after returning from his training camp that Prochazka received confirmation he would headline the Kaseya Center on April 11. The fight marks his return to title contention in the light heavyweight division.