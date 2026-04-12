Jiri Prochazka Reacts to UFC 327 Loss to Carlos Ulberg

Jiri Prochazka has spoken for the first time following his loss to Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327, framing the defeat as a learning experience and making clear he has no intention of stepping away from the light heavyweight division.

The former champion took to social media to address the setback with a brief but pointed message.

"I will be back," Prochazka wrote.

He characterized the loss as a "lesson learning" experience, maintaining a positive outlook despite the result going against him. The defeat to Ulberg represents a significant blow to Prochazka's positioning in the 205-pound rankings as the division continues to shift with new contenders emerging in the title picture.

Prochazka had previously held the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship before losing it and has remained one of the more compelling and unpredictable fighters in the division due to his unorthodox striking style and willingness to engage in high-risk exchanges. A loss to Ulberg, a rising contender, complicates his path back to title contention.