Jiri Prochazka Says UFC Has Multiple Options On The Table for His Career

Jiri Prochazka has revealed that UFC management is open to multiple directions for his career following his first-round knockout loss to Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327, including the possibility of working back toward a title shot.

The former light heavyweight champion was stopped by Ulberg in the opening round of their vacant title fight in Miami on Saturday night, with the loss marking the third time Prochazka has failed to win a UFC championship bout. He offered an honest take of what cost him upon returning to the Czech Republic.

"I didn't give the performance that I wanted, I literally f----- it up," Prochazka said. "Mainly by that at the moment when I saw a weak opponent or an injured opponent, I won't make an excuse about some pity or compassion for him. I know that at that moment, I then no longer worked at 100 percent. That then cost me the victory."

Prochazka confirmed he has already begun conversations with UFC officials about his next move and said the promotion is not closing any doors.

"As I talked with the UFC management, they are open there towards all sorts of other alternatives, whether just some interesting fights or just jump just for those for a title shot," he said. "I am not saying yet, straight out, nothing is confirmed yet, however, I know that after this performance I will no longer be the same."

He was firm about his intentions going forward despite the setback. "I want to eat this up here until the worst end so that I can with all these emotions, with this feeling, go further and go for that title again. I believe that after this experience I will be stronger than ever before, and I will bring that title to the Czech Republic."

With Ulberg potentially sidelined until 2027 due to his knee injury, the UFC may consider an interim title scenario that could factor Prochazka back into the picture sooner than expected.