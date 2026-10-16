Joaquin Buckley Silent in UFC Edmonton Pre-Fight Interview

NFL fans will remember when running back Marshawn Lynch answered every question during Super Bowl 49 media day with “I’m just here so I won’t get fined.” The UFC just had its own moment like that…except no words were actually said.

As is usually expected for a UFC headliner during fight week, Joaquin Buckley was scheduled for an interview following the UFC Edmonton ceremonial weigh-ins. But if one were to be looking for inspirational quotes or funny moments from such, one would be disappointed.

That’s because, for the interview’s length of about one minute, Buckley uttered no words whatsoever.

Buckley has previously discussed being more locked in than ever for this fight week, which will see him headline the event against rising welterweight Mike Malott.

UFC Edmonton’s ceremonial weigh-ins further demonstrated Buckley’s focus. With his coach in his ear, Buckley ignored a handshake from UFC CEO and President Dana White, appearing to stare deep into his opponent during their face-off.

Buckley comes into UFC Edmonton off back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman and Sean Brady.