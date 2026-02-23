Joe George Jr. has been released from the hospital with no reported injuries, delivering welcome news following a frightening scene at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday night (February 22).

Promoter Dmitriy Salita confirmed the update Monday to Boxing Scene, saying George "was released last night with no reported injuries." Salita added that his coach indicated George "gets real nervous before fights and this time did not eat all day" — pointing to extreme pre-fight anxiety and not eating as the likely explanation behind the collapse, rather than any fight-related injury.

What Happened Sunday Night

George (13-2) was fighting Atif Oberlton on the undercard of Claressa Shields vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn 2 when the two fighters accidentally clashed heads late in the first round.

After the round ended, George returned to his corner, sat on his stool, and was being hydrated by his team when he suddenly slumped over, fell off the stool, and stiffened onto the canvas.

He remained motionless for several minutes before regaining consciousness. Medical personnel responded immediately, and the fight was halted.

George eventually walked out of the ring under his own power before being placed on a stretcher and transported to a Detroit hospital for evaluation, including an MRI.

Loading tweet...

Oberlton was declared the winner by TKO, improving to 15-0. He went to George in the ring immediately after the fight and expressed concern, even offering a rematch. "I'm just glad that you're safe," Oberlton said.

Cleared and Discharged

George underwent the necessary testing at the hospital, was cleared, and was discharged Monday morning, per ESPN. The 36-year-old Houston-based fighter had entered the bout off a TKO win over Robert Burwell in March 2025, following a two-year layoff.

Outside of boxing, George runs Be Phenomenal Clothing and Be Phenomenal Movers, and is also pursuing a rap career.