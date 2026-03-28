Joe Pyfer Takes Down, Finishes Israel Adesanya At UFC Seattle

Joe Pyfer may have elevated himself into the UFC middleweight title picture, scoring the biggest win of his career by defeating former champion Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC Seattle.

Pyfer appeared to get off to a head start, scoring a body lock on Adesanya, and holding him for a little bit, before landing a quick combination that snapped Adesanya's head back. The two traded hard shots, with Adesanya landing a knee and Pyfer landing a hook and a takedown late in the round.

Adesanya did a strong job with leg kicks, but Pyfer continued to pursue the takedowns, locking up Adesanya a couple of times. The two traded with bad intentions, and Pyfer appeared to trouble Adesanya near the fence before scoring a takedown.

Pyfer managed to get into mount and locked Adesanya up in a body triangle, searching for a choke. While he didn't get that, Pyfer was able to flatten Adesanya out and land ground-and-pound for the TKO win.

Joe Pyfer Finishes Israel Adesanya At UFC Seattle

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Pyfer has now won four straight and is 7-1 in the UFC since famously earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series.

Adesanya has now lost four straight and five of his last six since dropping the middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281, getting finished in three of these bouts.