Joe Rogan Claims Nate Diaz Earning Over $10M For Netflix MMA Return Against Mike Perry — 'More Than That'

Joe Rogan believes Nate Diaz is probably in line for one of the most lucrative purses of his career in his next outing.

After nearly four years away from MMA, Diaz is gearing up for his return, where he’s slated to face fellow UFC welterweight veteran Mike Perry on the undercard of Netflix’s inaugural live MMA event.

The card is scheduled for May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, and will be headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano.

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The 40-year-old Californian had been heavily linked to an Octagon return at the landmark UFC Freedom 250 event, scheduled for June 14 on the South Lawn of the White House, a plan Dana White had also confirmed.

However, the UFC CEO later revealed at the UFC London press conference that Diaz was presented with an offer from Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions that he “couldn’t refuse,” ultimately opting for that opportunity.

Rogan appears to have some insight into “The Stockton Slugger’s” deal and expects it to be a massive one.

During a JRE Fight Companion episode for UFC London, the veteran broadcaster weighed in on Nate Diaz’s reported deal to face Perry, suggesting that, from what he knows, the former UFC star is likely set for an eight-figure payday, potentially exceeding $10 million.

I heard it was more [than $10million]," Rogan said. "That's wild. But I tell you what, I think he could have made that same money fighting Conor [McGregor]... If Nate gets through this fight and they set that fight up – it’s that or [Michael] Chandler.

JRE Fight Companion - March 21, 2026

Diaz was last in action in July 2024, when he faced former rival Jorge Masvidal in a boxing rematch, securing a majority decision victory to bounce back from his loss to Paul in August 2023.

The former UFC title challenger’s last MMA appearance came in September 2022 at UFC 279, where he secured a fourth-round submission victory over Tony Ferguson. Diaz currently holds a professional record of 21-13, including a 16-11 run in the UFC.