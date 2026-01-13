The Professional Fighters League returns to the United States for its first domestic event of 2026, as PFL Pittsburgh takes over the UPMC Events Center on March 28. The event marks the city's first major MMA show in nearly a decade.

Former Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (16-1) headlines against Bryan Battle (12-2, 1 NC) in a pivotal 185-pound clash. Eblen looks to rebound after losing his title in dramatic fashion in Cape Town, while Battle makes his highly anticipated PFL debut after signing as one of the most sought-after free agents in late 2025. The former Ultimate Fighter winner enters with momentum, having secured back-to-back first-round finishes in Dirty Boxing Championship.

The co-main event features a hometown hero, as Pittsburgh native Dalton Rosta (11-2) returns to action following his run to the 2025 PFL World Tournament Finals. He faces former PFL champion Impa Kasanganay (19-6) in a matchup that pits two of South Florida's top gyms against each other—Rosta's Kill Cliff against Kasanganay's American Top Team.

Bringing the PFL to Pittsburgh marks a major milestone for us," said PFL CEO John Martin. The main card airs at 10:00 pm ET on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. PFL Pittsburgh Tickets Pre-sale tickets are available January 27 via Ticketmaster, with general sale beginning January 29.