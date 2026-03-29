Johnny Eblen Ragdolls Bryan Battle In Submission Win

Johnny Eblen has made a statement -- he wants a shot to get the PFL middleweight title back from Costello Van Steenis. He made that statement emphatically with a one-sided victory over Bryan Battle in the main event of PFL Pittsburgh.

Eblen landed an early takedown on Battle. Battle attempted to stand up, only to get brought back down slam style two more times by the former champ. Eblen continued this strategy, landing shots where he could, including a knee while standing and some ground-and-pound.

Eblen, in fact, landed eight takedowns on Battle during a dominant first-round. Eblen then put a bow on the bout by getting to Battle's back and locking up a rear-naked choke, scoring the first-round submission win.

Johnny Eblen Dominates, Submits Bryan Battle At PFL Pittsburgh

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Eblen rebounds from his title run and undefeated record ending at the hands of Van Steenis with a literal last-minute submission at PFL Cape Town this past summer. Eblen was 16-0 prior to that loss and is a former Bellator middleweight champion.