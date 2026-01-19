Jon Jones and Alex Pereira Trade Barbs in Heated Weekend Exchange | MMA News

UFC | Alex Pereira | Jon Jones Jon Jones and Alex Pereira Trade Barbs in Heated Weekend Exchange January 19, 2026 Jan 19, 2026 • Mike Reichlin Jon Jones and Alex Pereira spent the weekend firing shots at each other on social media, fueling speculation about a potential champion vs. champion superfight.

The exchange kicked off Saturday when Pereira posted a video from the tire shop in Brazil where he worked before his UFC stardom. The clip showed a tire marked "Next Jones" alongside a hammer labeled "Poatan" — a not-so-subtle challenge to the former heavyweight champion.

Jones didn't take long to respond. The UFC legend posted a video on Instagram warning Pereira about what he's asking for.

"I've beat a lot of legends from your country, my friend. I know you'd love to avenge the boys, but boy, would you be a good one to add to my list. Be careful what you wish for. Chama," Jones said, borrowing Pereira's signature catchphrase.

Jones' record against Brazilian fighters speaks for itself — he holds victories over Maurício "Shogun" Rua, Lyoto Machida, Vitor Belfort, Glover Teixeira, and Thiago Santos throughout his legendary career.

The back-and-forth comes as both fighters position themselves for the UFC White House event scheduled for June 14, 2026. Jones retired last June but re-entered the USADA testing pool weeks later after President Trump announced the historic card. Pereira has been on a tear since reclaiming his light heavyweight title with an 80-second demolition of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 in October.

UFC CEO Dana White remains skeptical about booking Jones, previously telling Complex: "Can I count on Jon Jones? I can't have Jon Jones doing something bad or pulling out of the White House fight."