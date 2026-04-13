Jon Jones Backtracks on Retirement After UFC 327 Attendance

Jon Jones appears to be reconsidering his retirement, walking back comments he made just days earlier suggesting his fighting career was over.

Jones had previously declared that his "gloves are hung up," a statement that seemed to bring a definitive end to one of the most storied careers in combat sports history. His attendance at UFC 327 in Miami appears to have shifted that perspective.

"I'm just taking it day by day," Jones said when asked about his fighting future, a significant change from the finality of his earlier remarks.

Jones himself acknowledged at the event that being around the sport in person had reignited something in him, saying the atmosphere gave him "a fire that I haven't felt in a little bit."

Although Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, having held the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship for multiple reigns and briefly capturing heavyweight gold, there has been outside the Octagon problems.

His career has also been marked by repeated controversies including suspensions, failed drug tests, and legal issues, making his legacy one of the most complicated in the sport.

No timeline for a potential return has been announced. Whether the day-by-day approach eventually leads him back to the Octagon or he ultimately sticks with retirement remains to be seen.