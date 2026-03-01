After a whole saga, if both new reports and Jon Jones' word hold, Jones will get his wish of competing at the UFC White House event.

A report from Ariel Helwani approximately 24 hours ago claimed that Alex Pereira's vacating of the UFC light heavyweight championship is due to him moving up to heavyweight. And with that, talks of a bout between him and Jones to serve as the UFC White House main event have been held.

Hours following Helwani's report, at a meet and greet at The Brook Casino in New Hampshire, Jones confirmed that he and the UFC have had discussions about competing at the White House.

"I'm in negotiations with the UFC about this White House [fight] as well," said Jones. "I'm a very proud American, and I cannot wait to represent one more time."

Jones was one of the earliest names who spoke up last summer when U.S. President Donald Trump first hinted at a UFC event taking place on the lawn of the White House.

It had been just two weeks since Jones retired from the UFC, vacating the UFC heavyweight championship, which was then given to then-interim champion Tom Aspinall. Before the White House card announcement, it appeared to be the end of a year-plus-long saga of negotiations between Jones, Aspinall, and the UFC.

UFC CEO and President Dana White has previously been on the record stating that he considers Jones vs. Aspinall as a "dream main event" for the card, but that he couldn't trust Jones with the main event slot of the card.

Jones returned to the UFC after a three-year layoff at UFC 285, defeating Ciryl Gane for the then-vacant heavyweight championship. He's fought just once since, retaining the belt against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

White has promised recently that fights for the White House card will be revealed in the coming days.