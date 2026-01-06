One of MMA's most intense rivalries will resume in 2026 as Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are set to face off... as opposing coaches on ALF Reality Season 3.

ALF Global founder Alfredo Auditore announced the news on January 5 via social media, sharing a face-off photo of the two UFC legends. The Russian reality series, styled after The Ultimate Fighter, is known for its chaotic format and unscripted confrontations between coaches and fighters.

This marks Jones' second stint on the show after he previously coached alongside Nate Diaz, who departed following a brawl during filming. Jorge Masvidal stepped in to replace Diaz for Season 2. For Cormier, the UFC Hall of Famer and current broadcaster, this will be his first appearance on the series.

Jones and Cormier battled twice in the UFC Octagon, with Jones winning both encounters. Their first meeting at UFC 182 in January 2015 saw Jones claim a unanimous decision, while their UFC 214 rematch ended with a Jones head kick knockout—later overturned to a no-contest after Jones tested positive for a banned substance.

Following the announcement, Cormier hinted at potentially facing Jones beyond the coaching role, calling for a wrestling match in Real American Freestyle.

I'm telling you, Real American Freestyle Wrestling is gonna see me and Jon Jones at some point, and I'm gonna kick his ass like you would never believe," Cormier said on his podcast. "Because guess what? I still shoot. I still train wrestlers every single day.

Filming for ALF Reality Season 3 is expected to begin in the coming weeks. No release date has been announced.