Jon Jones Calls Daniel Cormier 'Crybaby B*tch' in ALF Reality 3

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones recently reignited his long-standing rivalry with Daniel Cormier in newly released footage from ALF Reality 3. He called Cormier a "crybaby b----" after the UFC Hall of Famer declined a wrestling match.

The footage, released by ALF Reality, shows Jones addressing Cormier's decision to avoid a grappling contest.

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Jones and Cormier's Storied Rivalry

Jones and Cormier have maintained their animosity despite both fighters moving on from their active rivalry years ago. Jones currently holds the UFC heavyweight title, while Cormier has transitioned to commentary and analysis roles.

Jones teased competing against Cormier in either a Real American Freestyle wrestling match or a boxing fight since announcing his MMA retirement last year.

Following a fallout with UFC CEO Dana White over his exclusion from the White House card, it remains unclear if Jones will make another comeback.

Neither Jones nor Cormier has issued additional public statements regarding the exchange beyond what appears in the ALF Reality footage.