Jon Jones is once again flirting with retirement, just months after reversing his initial decision to walk away from MMA.

The 38-year-old former two-weight UFC champion emotionally announced he was done with the sport last June. Weeks later, he completed a U-turn and confirmed his intention to fight again in 2026. Now, in an interview with Helen Yee, Jones appears to be having second thoughts.

YouTube video player

Jones Struggled at Charity Football Game

Fans feared the worst after footage from a charity football game earlier this week showed Jones visibly struggling to run. The clips spread rapidly across social media, reigniting questions about whether the UFC's greatest fighter can realistically compete again.

I think I could be done," Jones told Helen Yee. "I'm young enough to compete with some of the best fighters in the world. I am healthy enough to compete with some of the best fighters in the world, but I've always been used to competing with THE best in the world.

Jones Sets a High Standard for Himself

Jones made clear that his hesitation isn't about ability — it's about legacy. The former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion doesn't want to become a fighter who "wins some and loses some."

That's a really high standard to uphold," Jones said. "So, maybe it's just about doing it right and getting out at a really good time. I don't wanna be one of these fighters that wins some and loses some, and can't remember what your name is.

The comments are notable given Jones has been publicly feuding with Alex Pereira over a potential champion vs. champion super-fight, and has been linked to the UFC's planned White House event on June 14.

What's Next for Jon Jones?

Despite the uncertainty, Jones has not officially vacated the UFC heavyweight title or withdrawn from the USADA testing pool. Whether this is another temporary wobble or a genuine shift in thinking remains to be seen.

The GOAT debate surrounding Jones will only intensify if he walks away without defending his heavyweight belt, leaving an entire division in limbo and a potential super-fight with Pereira on the table.