Jon Jones Says His Fame Makes Every Mistake Public: 'I'm a Pretty Good Person'

Jon Jones addressed his complicated public image over the weekend, telling reporters at a Dirty Boxing event in Miami that his fame is what turns his personal missteps into major news stories.

Speaking to reporter Shea Filling, Jones reflected on the gap between how he sees himself and how his controversies have shaped his public perception.

"I am a little bit of a wild guy, and I'm pretty well-known so when I mess up it gets very, very public, but I do believe I'm way more good of a person than I am any negative," Jones said. He laughed when Filling expressed surprise at his friendly demeanor, asking, "Did you expect me to be a scary guy?"

He closed his remarks with a measured self-assessment. "We all have our things. We all have our sides, but I think I'm a pretty good person."

The comments come against the backdrop of one of the most decorated yet controversial careers in combat sports history. Jones holds 11 light heavyweight title defenses and a brief heavyweight championship reign, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.

That legacy, however, has been repeatedly complicated by a series of suspensions, stripped titles, and legal troubles including a 2015 hit-and-run involving a pregnant woman, failed drug tests in 2016 and 2017, and separate arrests for DUI and domestic violence.

His recent public activity has done little to simplify the picture. Jones was filmed confronting a driver following an alleged road rage incident in New Mexico, though he has denied wrongdoing. He has also made conflicting statements about his fighting future in recent weeks, at various points declaring he was done competing before walking those comments back after a positive conversation with UFC executive Hunter Campbell at the Miami event.

He also downplayed the public fallout from failed negotiations with the UFC over a potential White House card appearance, seeing it as a standard business disagreement rather than a deeper rift with the promotion.