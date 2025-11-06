Jon Jones calls Tom Aspinall a "one-trick pony" following no contest at UFC 321 | MMA News

As we know, Jon Jones isn't interested in the idea of fighting Tom Aspinall - or, at least, he certainly hasn't been for the last couple of years. There's a chance that his attitude may change after Aspinall's no contest against Gane in the main event of UFC 321, which ended due to a nasty double eye poke from the Frenchman.

Jon Jones has already said that he wants to break his retirement and return to the UFC at some point next year, likely in time for the UFC White House event. While he wants to take on Alex Pereira in a superfight, you would have to think he is interested in trying to become a two-time UFC heavyweight champion.

In a recent interview, Jon Jones spoke candidly when discussing Tom's abilities and how the fight with Gane was playing out.

Jon Jones questions Tom Aspinall

"Tom's a great athlete, but I do feel like he's a one-trick pony," Jones said on "NoScripts Podcast." "I believe that his wrestling and jiu-jitsu is incredibly overrated. He has a beautiful 1-2. I got to learn a lot about his patterns in his last fight. That's really about it. That's the one thing that he's setting up real nice."

"He couldn't touch Ciryl Gane at all, that's the way I felt," Jones said. "I felt Gane was just getting warmed up. Gane's hands was down, he was shaking his shoulders, bouncing around, touching him – he was so comfortable."

