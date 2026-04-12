Jon Jones Downplays UFC Disagreement Over Alex Pereira Fight

Jon Jones is still unsure whether he is retired, and his appearance at UFC 327 in Miami on Saturday did little to clarify the situation — though it did appear to reignite something in him.

Speaking to UFC Brasil at the event, Jones addressed the failed negotiations for a fight with Alex Pereira and downplayed the public dispute that had spilled into the media in recent weeks, framing it as a straightforward disagreement over compensation rather than a deeper falling out with the promotion.

"You know, I feel like I wanted to be compensated in a way that I wasn't, and we just had a disagreement and that happens in life," Jones said. "But you know what, I'm a big fan of Alex Pereira. I love the way he carries himself, he's just such a classy fighter, potential opponent, person, big fan of him."

The fight ultimately went to Ciryl Gane after negotiations between Jones and the UFC broke down. Tension between the two sides had become public in March, when Jones expressed frustration over being left off the White House card. UFC CEO Dana White pushed back by claiming Jones was never realistically being discussed to headline the event. Jones had previously said the UFC "lowballed" him and at one point suggested the promotion release him if they were not serious about negotiating.

Despite the back and forth, Jones stopped short of burning any bridges on Saturday. He also stopped short of committing to retirement, continuing a pattern of conflicting statements that has left his future genuinely unclear.

"I'm not sure if I'm retired or not," Jones said. "I'm just taking it day by day just trying to kind of figure out my body and how I feel, things like that."

Being around the sport in person appeared to have an effect on him. "I'll tell you what, being here at the UFC right now definitely has given me this fire that I haven't felt in a little bit, so it feels very good to be here," Jones said.

When asked if he still has anything left to prove as one of the most decorated champions in combat sports history, his answer was direct. "No, I don't feel like I have anything to prove. I feel really good."

Jones has previously stated that his motivation to continue competing centers on adding major names to his legacy and maximizing his earning power. Whether those conditions can be met with the UFC remains an open question.