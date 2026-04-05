Jon Jones Responds to Viral Road Rage Video in Albuquerque: 'I'm Proud of Myself'

Jon Jones recently responded to a viral video showing an alleged road rage incident in Albuquerque, New Mexico, telling fans he was "proud of myself" for how he handled the confrontation. The former Light Heavyweight Champion was filmed exchanging words with a local car salesman after an apparent driving dispute.

Bryan Beltran, an Albuquerque car salesman, dropped a video footage of himself confronting a driver he claimed nearly hit his vehicle multiple times near Central Avenue and Eubank.

The driver appeared to be Jones, who can be heard in the video saying "You gotta calm down, bro. You gotta relax yourself, bro" before giving an obscene gesture and walking away.

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Jon Jones Responds

Jones confirmed his involvement in the incident on social media, offering his version of events.

This kid proceeded to chase my car down for two blocks, revving his engine and trying to intimidate me," Jones wrote on X. "I am glad this happened to me and not one of the senior citizens in our community. I am proud of myself for standing up for myself and not allowing that kind of bullying or intimidation.

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Beltran claimed Jones nearly hit his vehicle three times while driving on Central Avenue. According to his Instagram post, he revved his engine after the first near-collision, but the truck driver allegedly came close to hitting him twice more.

Despite the heated exchange, Beltran stated he holds no animosity toward the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion.

Beltran expressed hope for a peaceful resolution, adding:

Hopefully, soon I'll make another video where we can maybe shake hands and 'squash the beef.'

The incident marks another controversial moment for Jones, who has had multiple legal issues throughout his career.