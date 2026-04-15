Jorge Masvidal Confirms UFC Return Talks, Calls Out Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal has confirmed that he's in active negotiations with the UFC for a return to the Octagon, with Leon Edwards at the top of his wish list.

Speaking on the Deep Waters panel show on UFC on Paramount+, the former BMF champion addressed Dana White's public confirmation at UFC 327 that the two sides have been in talks.

After initially playing coy with an "I'm retired, man" deflection, Masvidal dropped the act once the panel played White's comments back to him.

"We're definitely talking. We've been talking for a minute. It's just we haven't landed on that thing," Masvidal said.

Jorge Masvidal addresses his UFC return after Dana White's comments at UFC 327 👀

Masvidal on UFC Negotiations

Masvidal was candid about the pace of negotiations, expressing loyalty to the promotion while acknowledging the reality of doing business with the UFC.

"You guys know better than anybody how the UFC is. I love them to death, but man, they make you work for every single thing. It's always like it's not quite what you wanted it to be a lot of times. So we're working. We're going to get something done, though," he said.

The 40-year-old hasn't competed in MMA since losing to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in April 2023, a defeat that prompted his retirement. He recently revealed that the UFC blocked him from competing on the upcoming Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Netflix card because they had their own plans for his comeback.

Leon Edwards: The Preferred Target

While Masvidal said he'd prefer to fight at middleweight to avoid the weight cut, he made one thing clear: he'll get back to 170 for the right name.

"If they give me the Leon fight, I'll get to 170 by the mall. No kidding. Quick. I would like that fight. The fans would like that fight," Masvidal said.

He then made his case by turning Edwards' own previous reasoning against him.

Edwards had reportedly declined a fight with Masvidal in the past because of his losing streak. The former welterweight champion is now on a three-fight skid of his own, dropping decisions to Belal Muhammad and finishes to Sean Brady and Carlos Prates.

"He had said he wouldn't fight me because I had like three or four losses in a row. I think he's got like four losses in a row and like three by KO. So that's the fight that makes sense," Masvidal said, slightly overstating Edwards' recent record but landing the broader point.

He also made it clear that a tune-up fight holds no interest. "With your name, you just don't show up and fight anybody. You're not out there fighting Francisco Prado," he said.

The Timeline

Masvidal pointed to International Fight Week in July as his ideal return window, requesting four to five months of preparation time. "The more time they give me to prepare, the better, obviously. A good 4 to 5 months from here, it'll be perfect," he said.

Framing the matchup as an easy sell for the promotion, he closed with a simple pitch: "That's low hanging fruit for the UFC. Just give me what I'm asking for and we're good to go, man."

The Covington Dig

In a lighter moment, the panel asked Masvidal about fighters he still has beef with. He said he gets along with virtually everyone he's fought, but couldn't resist one jab at his former American Top Team teammate.

"For the most part I get along with everybody. If I see him I share a meal with him, hang out, talk. But just one rat-ass mother... I shouldn't even say his name because he's already suing me. But Colby Covington is the only one I really never mess with like that," Masvidal said.

Covington recently filed a civil lawsuit against Masvidal seeking damages related to the 2022 restaurant attack in Miami Beach.

The rivalry between Masvidal and Edwards dates back to March 2019, when Masvidal attacked Edwards backstage at UFC London, coining the now-famous "three-piece and a soda" phrase that became part of his BMF-era identity. On the panel, he leaned into that legacy: "He already got a two-piece and a soda. Now it's time for dessert. Now I'm going to hit this [guy] with the whole buffet, brother."