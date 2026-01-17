Perhaps we'll be seeing Jorge Masvidal returning to action for at least one more matchup soon? Masvidal is teasing such in a new interview, and it has rumors swirling about what Masvidal could be referencing.

In an interview with MMAJunkie, Masvidal said that while he isn't allowed to reveal much right now, he can confirm he has been training at American Top Team in Florida.

YouTube video player

Masvidal says he is in the midst of preparing for "something big."

"Some of it is like level-five only access, so I can't really say too much," Masvidal said. "I can say it's some big news. I have some fight news coming soon, and it's very big news."

Jorge Masvidal Willing To Take Any Spot To Be On UFC White House Card

Plenty of speculation around this news points to the possibility that Masvidal could compete at the UFC White House card on June 14.

Masvidal is a longtime supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, and Trump was present for UFC 272. That event saw Masvidal and former teammate-turned-rival Colby Covington, also a devout Trump supporter, facing off in the main event.

This also comes off the heels of a recent interview UFC CEO and President Dana White did with Complex, shooting down rumors of a Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler matchup for the event.

White, however, has also shot down the idea of a McGregor vs. Masvidal matchup in the past, worried about a noteworthy size disadvantage for McGregor.

While Masvidal could not provide more details about his ongoings, he did emphasize the honor it would be to compete at such a unique, once-in-a-lifetime kind of event like UFC White House.

"Really, just the honor of fighting at the White House card," Masvidal said. "I've fought at the Playboy Mansion, I've fought in Russia, I fought in South Korea, South America – I've fought in many places. Madison Square Garden. There's not too many things I didn't get to do throughout my career, and a lot of unexpected turns as well...So, I would definitely like to do this because, in my opinion, in my book, I don't think this gets done again.

"I get it if people don't want to fight for the elitists or however they distribute the tickets, but I just want to fight at the White House. I'm a Latin m***********, from immigrant parents on both sides, putting my crafts and skills on display, at the highest level in the White House lawn. Who's ever done that? Nobody. It should be a great honor for me and also to represent my Latin community."

Masvidal's UFC career ended on a four-fight losing skid, last fighting at UFC 283 in a loss to Gilbert Burns.

The inaugural BMF belt holder's last taste of combat action came in July 2024, losing a boxing matchup to Nate Diaz.