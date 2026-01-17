After pulling off a finish in what was the biggest fight of his life, Kevin Vallejos has now earned his first UFC main event opportunity.

Vallejos is scheduled to meet UFC veteran and former interim featherweight title challenger Josh Emmett in the main event of UFC Vegas 114 on 14.

Emmett confirmed the news on his social media.

For Emmett, this fight presents the opportunity of a needed rebound. Emmett has lost four of his last five, stemming back from his interim title fight loss against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 284. Emmett's losses in that span have come against Rodriguez, Ilia Topuria, Lerone Murphy, and Youssef Zalal.

Emmett's sole win in that time period was his highlight knockout of Bryce Mitchell at UFC 296.

Vallejos is 3-0 in the Octagon since earning a contract by knocking out Cam Teague on Dana White's Contender Series in 2024. Last year, Vallejos put away Seung Woo Choi, earned a decision over Danny Silva, and finished Giga Chikadze.

UFC Vegas 114 takes place on March 14 from the UFC Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.