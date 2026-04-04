UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van Out Of Title Defense At UFC 327

UFC 327 has taken a major hit, as the UFC flyweight championship co-main event will not go on as scheduled.

Per a report from Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting, UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van has withdrawn from next weekend's numbered UFC card.

As of press time, there is no word on why Van has withdrawn. Cruz's report cites "undisclosed reasons."

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It is also unclear if planned title challenger Tatsuro Taira will fight for an interim title or if the planned Van vs. Taira title fight will be pushed back to another card.

Some members of the MMA community on social media, including Magic M and Caposa, seemed to have hinted at the latter.

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This was to be Van's first defense of the UFC flyweight title. He won the belt at UFC 323 after Alexandre Pantoja suffered an injury during their fight.

That same night, Taira earned a title shot by finishing former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno.

One title fight for UFC 327 remains -- the main event featuring Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg for the to-be-vacant UFC light heavyweight championship.

UFC 327 takes place on April 11 from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.