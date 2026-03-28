Julio Arce Reflects on 'Frustrating' UFC Exit Ahead of PFL Debut

Julio Arce is entering the PFL cage for the first time this Saturday in Pittsburgh to battle undefeated featherweight prospect Alexei Pergande, a challenge that comes almost exactly a couple of years after his tumultuous departure from the UFC.

Arce finished his UFC contract with a second-round knockout over Herbert Burns after missing weight for a bout at UFC Atlantic City in March 2024. He then waited in uncertainty for many months, not knowing whether the promotion would offer him another deal.

As it turns out, it didn't.

It was like a seven to eight month wait so then you just don't know what's happening," Arce told MMA Fighting. "I'm seeing fights play out and I'm like, 'Alright, give me somebody.' But again, you don't really know. I don't know how the negotiations go behind the scenes when your contract is up, if they want to give you a chance to match or whatever.

Mixed UFC Tenure Ends on Sour Note

Arce won six of 10 bouts in the UFC against notable names such as Dan Ige and Julian Erosa. While he's happy with his overall tenure in the promotion, he was left with a sour taste following his exit.

Honestly, that was the only little frustrating part because I know there's, like, a whole wait period there," Arce said. "If you could just be like, 'Hey, we're not going to re-sign you,' then you could move on and start your next chapter.

Fresh Start with PFL

Now, Arce gets that fresh start with the PFL, facing an undefeated prospect in Pergande at PFL Pittsburgh. The bout represents a new opportunity for the veteran fighter to showcase his skills on a different stage after nearly a decade competing at the sport's highest level.