Justin Gaethje has made it clear: he wants Ilia Topuria (c) at the UFC White House card on June 14, and he's not interested in waiting around.

Speaking with Helen Yee at the Celebrity Sweat flag football game during Super Bowl week at Cal Berkeley, the interim UFC lightweight champion laid out his ideal 2026 in plain terms.

"I hope I fight in June and get a win versus Ilia and then we'll see from there," Gaethje said. "See you in June at the White House. Let's go."

The 37-year-old earned the interim lightweight title with a unanimous decision over Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 last month, headlining the first numbered event of the Paramount+ era. Now he has his sights firmly set on unification against the undisputed champion.

Gaethje Focused on Fighting His Best

When asked whether he needs a knockout to make a statement, Gaethje kept things simple. "No, of course. I'm always trying to knock everybody out," he said. "But I just will fight my best and hardest. And for the fans."

The tone was measured and professional throughout, a far cry from the trash talk that often defines high-profile UFC matchups. Gaethje appears locked in on preparation rather than promotion, which tracks with the disciplined approach he took heading into UFC 324.

The Pieces Are Falling Into Place

The timing lines up on multiple fronts. Dana White confirmed earlier this week that matchmaking for the historic White House event is officially underway, with UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard flying in for the session. White said fights would be "dialed in by this weekend."

On the other side, Topuria signaled his return from personal leave earlier this month, and he previously indicated he was targeting a spring or summer bout against whoever held the interim title. The undefeated champion sits at 17-0 and has been dominant since arriving in the UFC, winning titles at both featherweight and lightweight.

The June 14 event on the White House South Lawn is expected to feature six to seven fights, and a lightweight title unification bout between Topuria and Gaethje would be a natural centerpiece for what White has called "the greatest fight card ever assembled."

For Gaethje, who has fallen short in two previous undisputed title fights against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira, this represents what could be his final shot at undisputed gold — and he knows it.