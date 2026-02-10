The research yielded some surprising results. "I asked a lot of different sources and turns out 25 minutes is the best time to nap," he said.
As for his beloved ice baths: "Turns out you don't necessarily want to get in the ice tub day of, but I really wanted to."
Gaethje was quick to clarify the limits of his AI reliance. While it can be a powerful productivity tool, he knows what not to use it for. =
I'm not asking how to beat somebody up," he said. "It's more like to know if you're right or wrong. It looks at all the sources. It's only people's opinions ultimately. It's just looking for the most common opinion. And then you take that information and adjust from there. But it's a good source of information.
When asked if he's a fan of AI technology, the always-honest fighter kept it simple: "I don't.. I'm neutral."
