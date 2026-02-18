Justin Jaynes Suspended 18 Months For Cocaine; Faces Nevada Ban | MMA News

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has suspended Justin Jaynes retroactively for 18 months after a failed drug test following his most recent MMA fight.

Per Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, Jaynes will be eligible to compete again after April 24, 2027 -- a suspension that goes back to his fight with Marlon Gonzales at Tuff-N-Uff 149 on October 25.

Jaynes tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite.

During the NSAC meeting to approve the measure, chairman Dallas Haun implied that another drug-related sanction against Jaynes could result in "Guitar Hero" being outright banned for life by the commission.

"I have a problem, the third drug offense," Haun said. "The proposed adjudication agreement I think is fine, but I think we need to add that if Mr. Jaynes comes back for any drug-related [offense] then he will be barred from the state of Nevada permanently, would be my input."

In addition to the suspension, Jaynes was fined $200 and had to pay $250.60 in prosecution fees.

The status of Jaynes' victory over Marlon Gonzales in October is unclear. Martin reports the commission upheld the victory; however, Tapology lists the fight as a no-contest.

Jaynes, who is 17-11 in MMA, fought for the UFC in 2020 and 2021. Jaynes earned a performance bonus in his debut with a 41-second finish of Frank Camacho, but he then lost to Gavin Tucker, Gabriel Benitez, Devonte Smith, and Charles Rosa before being cut by the promotion.

Jaynes went 1-3 after being released by the UFC and lost to Lloyd Mix in a bare-knuckle boxing bout last year.

