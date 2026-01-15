CBS Sports veteran Kate Scott has been added to the UFC 324 broadcast team as the on-site desk host for the promotion's first event under its new Paramount+ media deal.

Scott will anchor studio coverage from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 24, hosting pre-fight, intermission, and post-fight segments alongside analysts Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz, and Chris Weidman. The broadcast will also feature Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, and Daniel Cormier on commentary.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani praised the hiring on social media, calling it an "unbelievable coup for the UFC."

"She is one of the absolute best, most professional talented hosts/broadcasters I've ever worked with. Fight fan. She instantly raises the profile of the events, IMO. Massive," Helwani wrote.

Scott brings extensive sports broadcasting experience to the UFC, having hosted major UEFA club competitions and global football events for CBS, along with previous work for CNN, Sky, and Fox.