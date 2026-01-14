UFC women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison has revealed the exact moment she knew Amanda Nunes was the fighter to measure herself against, recalling a humbling sparring session during her second day at American Top Team.

Speaking with Daniel Cormier on the Paramount UFC Crew ahead of their historic showdown at UFC 324 on January 24, Harrison opened up about her first encounter with the woman widely considered the greatest female fighter of all time.

I trained at a bunch of different gyms. I went to American Top Team. I sparred Amanda my second day there. I had never had a fight before," Harrison recalled. "And I was like, 'Oh like I got to move here. This girl.' Like I had never been bested like that. With a woman, you know? Like sure, maybe guys like get the better of me, but like I was like, 'Oh, no. This is the place to be.'

Training With Amanda Nunes Not What Kayla Harrison Expected

The two-time Olympic gold medalist explained that she immediately recognized the level Nunes operated at and committed to training alongside her. However, Harrison admitted the training relationship she envisioned never quite materialized.

Not as much as I had pictured if I'm being honest," Harrison said of their gym dynamic. "There wasn't the training bond that I had pictured in my head. And I think that that's just different in MMA than it is in Judo. In Judo you have kind of a training partner. I wanted to be that for Amanda.

Harrison referenced the traditional Japanese concept of kohai-senpai, explaining she had been ready to adopt a respectful subordinate role. "I was ready to come in and be her kohai. Where do you need me? Where do you want me? But it's I don't think it's quite the same in MMA."

Despite the gym dynamic not developing as hoped, Harrison said her admiration for Nunes has never wavered.

It was never like I wanted to challenge her or defeat her in a 'I'm going to prove I'm better than you,'" she explained. "It was just like a place of honor in my mind. You're the greatest. I want to someday be what you are.

Now, eight years after that first sparring session, Harrison finally gets her chance to test herself against the woman who inspired her MMA journey.