UFC women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison has revealed her ultimate goal heading into the biggest fight of her career isn't personal glory—it's inspiring thousands of young girls to pursue martial arts.

Speaking with Daniel Cormier on the Paramount UFC Crew ahead of her UFC 324 title defense against Amanda Nunes on January 24, Harrison outlined a vision for her legacy that extends far beyond her own accomplishments.

On January 24th, Amanda and I are going to have a ridiculous amount of new eyes on the sport and we're having potentially the greatest fight in women's MMA history," Harrison said. "The goal is for thousands of little girls to watch that and I become the greatest and maybe I'm the greatest for a day, maybe I'm the greatest for a week.

How Kayla Harrison Will Define Success

The two-time Olympic gold medalist emphasized that her true measure of success lies in what comes after her fighting career concludes.

There are thousands of little girls who watch that and they start doing judo and they start doing wrestling and they start doing Muay Thai and then they grow up," Harrison continued. "Not only do they stand on my shoulders, they just surpass everything I could have ever imagined for myself. They're not a two-time Olympic champion, they're a three-time Olympic champion. They're a 10 time MMA world champ.

Harrison acknowledged she doesn't fit the typical mold of a combat sports superstar but has embraced her authentic identity.

I'm not like the flashiest. I'm not like a knockout artist. I'm not the craziest on the mic, but I'm unapologetically myself.

The Ohio native summarized her philosophy with a simple but powerful statement about her purpose.

The goal is never for me to be the greatest of all time for all time," Harrison explained. "That's the goal is to leave this world better than I found it. In my little pocket of it.

Harrison's perspective has been shaped by her own journey through adversity. Having been on the mat since age six and doing two-a-day training sessions since age 12, she understands the power of having role models to look up to.