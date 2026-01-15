Kayla Harrison has revealed that emergency neck surgery forced her withdrawal from UFC 324, postponing her highly anticipated bantamweight title defense against Amanda Nunes.

The two-time Olympic judo gold medalist shared an emotional video from her hospital bed in New York City, appearing in a neck brace following surgery to repair herniated discs. Harrison called the situation "a tough one," confirming she is now on "day one" of her recovery and comeback.

Fighting back tears, Harrison repeatedly apologized to Nunes, the UFC, and fans for the late withdrawal from the January 24 event.

"I'll be back soon," Harrison promised.

The champion also spoke about her faith during the difficult moment, saying she wants to honor God "in the good and the bad" and hopes her story can be used "in a powerful way."

Harrison thanked her surgeon Dr. Kim, UFC medical staff, her coaches and teammates at American Top Team, and her mother for caring for her children during her recovery.

The UFC has not announced a new date for Harrison vs. Nunes, though the superfight between the reigning champion and the promotion's most decorated women's fighter is expected to be rescheduled once Harrison completes her rehabilitation.