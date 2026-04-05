MMA Fighter Claims He’s Earning 5x More Than UFC Debut Pay On Netflix MVP Card

Kenny Cross has spent years knocking on the door of major promotions, but his breakthrough moment may finally arrive on one of the biggest stages in combat sports.

The 31-year-old prospect is set to compete on May 16 as part of the inaugural Netflix-backed MMA event, a card headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano. While global stars dominate the spotlight, Cross finds himself in a unique position, stepping into a high-profile opportunity that could redefine his career.

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Kenny Cross Says Netflix Payday Surpasses UFC Entry-Level Contract

Cross will face Salahdine Parnasse on the undercard, but it’s not just the matchup that has people talking. It’s the paycheck.

After years of grinding on the regional scene and narrowly missing out on a UFC contract despite a win on Dana White’s Contender Series, "The Boss" revealed that this opportunity is far more lucrative than anything he would have earned as a newcomer in the UFC.

I’m making five times what a UFC fighter would make in his first fight,” Cross said during an interview with MMA Junkie. “I’m making the whole first contract outside of if they get a bonus. It’s just like all my hard work is finally paying off, and no gatekeeping.

Despite building a strong 17-4 record and stacking up wins across multiple promotions, Cross has repeatedly found himself overlooked when it came to securing a UFC deal. That frustration has been a recurring theme throughout his career.

It’s just like, what’s wrong with me? Why can’t I get into the UFC?” Cross said. “Sean Shelby was at my fight and this guy, it’s like, I beat all these guys and I hear that if they beat me, they’re going into the UFC. Then I beat them and it’s just like, I never hear anything.

Kenny Cross XFC 52 KO | UFC Ready?

From Frustration To opportunity On Global Stage

Kenny Cross’s journey has been anything but straightforward. From a brief stint with Bellator to nearly making it onto The Ultimate Fighter, he has hovered in that difficult space between prospect and breakthrough star.

Now, with Most Valuable Promotions entering the MMA landscape, "The Boss" believes he has finally found the platform he’s been waiting for.