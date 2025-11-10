UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has opened up on how the passing of his father back in 2020 impacted his mixed martial arts career.

As we know, Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely considered to be one of the greatest fighters of all time. He retired with an incredible 29-0 record in the sport, and along the way, he defeated legends like Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and Rafael dos Anjos.

However, following his win over Gaethje, Khabib Nurmagomedov made the decision to retire in the aftermath of his father's passing.

In a recent interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov went into more detail about the process of him deciding to fight one more time before eventually walking away.

Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses his father’s passing

“It was not only mother, it was all situation that happened, everything coming together,” Nurmagomedov said. “I saw a lot of rumors why I retired, because of that, because of this, and I think if my father still alive, he would make me fight a little bit longer, because I just turned 32 when I finished.

“But he passed away and it was a very honest and good conversation with [my mother]. It’s hard to explain. Everything happened so fast.

“Everything was happening so fast, even when father passed away, I don’t even have time to think what I have to do because they make interim title, Justin Gaethje-Tony Ferguson, father passed away, and UFC told me, ‘We’re going to give you one month off. After one month, come back to us with what you’re going to do.’

“It was a very difficult situation. From one side, it was all world waiting for this fight. On the other side, I had this deal, what happened with me and father and mother on the other side, and I chose what mother wished. ”