Javier Mendez, coach of Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0), believes Jon Jones' (28-1) multiple PED violations disqualify him from GOAT status. Mendez argues that in true sports, cheaters should not be considered at the top.

Mendez made his case during an appearance on The Ahmad Mahmood Show. He stated that he and Khabib Nurmagomedov are now focused on training Usman Nurmagomedov. Jon Jones has a 28-1 record, with 12 light heavyweight title defenses, and recently won the heavyweight title and defended it once before retiring. Khabib Nurmagomedov retired after defending the UFC lightweight title three times, last against Justin Gaethje in 2020.

Mendez on Jones' Controversies

Speaking with Ahmad Mahmood, Mendez explained why he believes Khabib is the GOAT over Jon Jones, citing Jones' past controversies. "The GOAT for me is Khabib, and I would put Jon Jones in that category, but I can’t," Mendez said.

Mendez continued, "If you’re caught doing something you shouldn’t have been doing, how can you be considered at the top of the league? This is a true sport, and in a true sport you cannot put that person ahead. How many people have won Olympic gold medals and then they find out they cheated and got the medals taken away from them?"

Jones' sole loss was a disqualification for a 12-to-6 elbow, later legalized; his career has been marred by multiple drug testing violations.