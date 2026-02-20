UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev is reportedly being targeted to face former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 327 on April 11 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The rumor was first reported by MMA content creator @realkevink on social media. UFC has not officially confirmed the matchup

The report suggests Chimaev (15-0) would vacate his middleweight title to pursue a second championship at 205 pounds, bypassing any defense of the belt he won by dominating Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 in August.

On his JAXXON Podcast appearance Friday, Chimaev expressed his desire to become a two-division champion. "I want to become double champion," Chimaev said. "I am not like these guys who try to take their retirement from UFC undefeated. I just want to make big fights."

The move to light heavyweight would mark the third weight class of Chimaev's UFC career after competing at both welterweight and middleweight. Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently suggested on his Pound 4 Pound podcast that Chimaev has simply outgrown 185 pounds, with reports placing his walking weight between 225 and 230 pounds.

Procházka (32-5-1) has rebuilt momentum in the light heavyweight division with back-to-back stoppage victories over Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 in January 2025 and Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320 in October 2025. The former champion's only UFC losses have come against Alex Pereira, who is widely expected to vacate the 205-pound title to pursue a heavyweight move.

Notably, this report conflicts with an earlier rumor from Brazilian outlet MMA Hoje, which targeted Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 327, with Pereira facing Ciryl Gane for interim heavyweight gold at UFC 328. Whether the Chimaev matchup has replaced that plan or represents a competing report remains unclear.

The UFC 327 card is already taking shape with a confirmed co-main event featuring flyweight champion Joshua Van defending his title against Tatsuro Taira. Additional bouts include Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker, Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown, and Paulo Costa's light heavyweight debut against Azamat Murzakanov.