Klaudia Syguła turned her UFC Vegas 113 post‑fight mic time into a raw look at a one‑year redemption story, framing her unanimous decision win over Priscila Cachoeira as the payoff to a complete life reset after losing her debut at the same venue.

Syguła opened the prelims at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas and outworked Cachoeira over three rounds, earning scorecards of 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 to secure her second straight UFC victory and move to 2-1 in the promotion. The American Top Team fighter leaned on volume, movement and clean punching combinations to keep the notoriously aggressive Brazilian swinging at air for long stretches of the bout.

‘One year ago I lost here my debut’

What made the short UFC Vegas 113 post-fight interview stand out was how quickly Syguła anchored the win to her previous low point in the same building. “One year ago I lost here my debut and I met this guy and he said that I have to change something in my life if I want to be here, if I want to be in UFC,” she told Paul Felder, voice shaking as she revisited the moment that forced a hard reset.

The Polish bantamweight made it clear that conversation became a line in the sand between simply being on the roster and truly living like a UFC-level professional. “He said that I have to change something in my life if I want to be here, if I want to be in UFC,” she repeated, emphasizing that the turnaround started with accepting uncomfortable truths rather than searching for excuses.

Meeting the coach who changed everything

Syguła used most of her cage time with the microphone to spotlight the coach who delivered that message and then backed it up with day‑to‑day work. “One year ago I lost here my debut and I met this guy… and now after one year we are together like one team,” she said, framing their partnership as the backbone of her resurgence.

She named head coach Marcus Parupa and Con Francis as the central figures behind the new version of her game that has now produced back‑to‑back wins in the Octagon. “Thank you so much. This is because of him, my coaches. Everything is because [of] coach Marcus Parupa and Con Francis. Thank you so much guys. I love you,” Syguła said, directing one of the most emotional “I love you” shout‑outs you’ll hear in a 68‑second interview.

Striking-first approach pays off

Inside the cage, Syguła’s performance backed up the story she was telling on the mic. For the second fight in a row, she won largely in the striking exchanges, using forward pressure in spots but mostly smart footwork and combinations to outland Cachoeira, who is known for marching forward and turning every fight into a brawl.

Felder underlined that tactical shift when he pointed out that both of her recent wins have taken place mainly on the feet and asked if this is how she wanted things to play out. Syguła’s short but telling response—again pivoting back to her corner with “This is because of him, my coaches”—showed that, in her mind, the strategic evolution and the coaching overhaul are inseparable.

From crisis to full-circle redemption

Syguła has been open in other interviews about the chaos that surrounded her debut, including a rushed camp and major disruption in her coaching situation, and how that experience convinced her she needed a full reset to truly belong in the UFC. Moving to work with a new team, including time at American Top Team in Florida, became the structural answer to that “change something in my life” ultimatum.

Returning to the Meta Apex one year later, opening the show for Paramount Plus and walking away with a clear unanimous decision over a seasoned opponent gave Syguła a rare chance to close the loop in the same building where things almost went off the rails. Felder signed off by congratulating her “on kicking things off here at the Meta Apex,” but Syguła’s words made it clear that, for her, this was less about a prelim slot and more about personal vindication.

With two straight wins and a more settled training setup, Syguła’s emotional post‑fight interview felt like a line drawn under chapter one of her UFC story—and an early signal that her striking‑led, coach‑driven transformation is only getting started.