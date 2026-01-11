KSI has revealed that he gave away his entire purse from his Tommy Fury fight, stating that money no longer motivates him in his career.

The YouTube star and Misfits Boxing co-founder made the admission during an interview on The Ranveer Show, explaining his evolved perspective on wealth and success.

My fight with Tommy Fury, all the money I made, I gave it to my trainers. All of it. For me it's not—I don't do stuff for this," KSI disclosed.

The revelation came as KSI discussed his decision to walk away from boxing despite being offered up to $30 million to fight Jake Paul. For many, rejecting such generational wealth would be unthinkable, but KSI explained he's reached a different stage in life.

For me, money doesn't really drive anything for me. I'm at a point where I've made it. I made it in life. I've smashed it," he said. "It's hard, especially in this space that changes so quickly to stay on top. It's not easy. But for me, it's all about giving, just giving back as much as I can.

KSI expressed relief at finally being able to move past boxing and focus on what truly matters to him.

I want to do more but I can't because of this boxing thing and now I can. Now I'm able to really do all the things that I've always wanted to do," he explained.

KSI's Personal Philosophy

The interview also touched on KSI's personal philosophy, with the influencer emphasizing the importance of surrounding yourself with positive energy.

I honestly truly believe in energy. I feel like you can tell when there's good energy and when there's bad energy. I just truly believe if you surround yourself with good energy, life becomes beautiful," he shared.