Kyoji Horiguchi made his intentions crystal clear after his UFC Vegas 113 victory: he wants the flyweight title, and he doesn't care who the champion is when he gets there.

The Japanese star improved to 2-0 in his second UFC stint with an impressive decision win over Amir Albazi in Saturday's co-main event, extending his overall winning streak to seven (excluding a no-contest).

Horiguchi Declares Title Intentions

At the UFC Vegas 113 post-fight press conference, Horiguchi was asked whether he'd prefer to avoid fighting teammate Alexandre Pantoja for the belt. His response was direct.

I don't care. I want a belt," Horiguchi said. "If the champion is Pantoja, yes Pantoja. If it's other guy, yes other guy. That's all.

When pressed on what he'd do if he captured the title, Horiguchi confirmed Pantoja would receive the first defense: "Of course [Pantoja gets the first shot]."

Seven Straight Wins and Counting

Horiguchi's case for a title shot is becoming difficult to ignore. The 35-year-old carries a 9-1 record inside the octagon and has amassed seven consecutive wins dating back to his dominant run in RIZIN.

A former RIZIN and Bellator bantamweight champion, Horiguchi returned to the UFC specifically to pursue the one title that has eluded him throughout his career. Fighters and fans alike have tipped him to eventually become champion, and his performances continue to validate that belief.

Horiguchi Also Reveals Broken Hand

Making the Albazi victory even more impressive, Horiguchi revealed post-fight that he competed with a broken hand. The injury didn't prevent him from dominating the three-round contest, though it could factor into the timeline for his next booking.

If the UFC grants him the next flyweight title shot, Horiguchi would have the opportunity to make history as the only fighter to hold championships in RIZIN, Bellator, and the UFC — a distinction that would cement his legacy as one of the sport's most accomplished competitors.