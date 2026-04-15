Leon Edwards' UFC 329 Opponent Gets Leaked

Daniel Rodriguez has accepted a fight against former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards at International Fight Week on July 11 in Las Vegas, making the announcement just days after his release from an eight-month stay in a Mexican prison.

Rodriguez disclosed the matchup during an interview with TMZ Sports on Tuesday, revealing that the offer came through the same day and that he made his decision quickly.

"I'll be real with you guys, I'm probably looking at International Fight Week," Rodriguez said. "I got an amazing offer. You guys will probably see me in there with Leon Edwards during International Fight Week. Just today was when they offered me the fight. I've been thinking about it, and I've made the decision. Right now, I'm accepting the offer for Leon Edwards, International Fight Week."

The bout represents a critical spot for Edwards, who enters the fight on a three-fight losing streak. The former champion lost his title via decision to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 in July 2024, was submitted by Sean Brady in the UFC London main event in March 2025, and was then knocked out by Carlos Prates at UFC 322 last November. A fourth consecutive defeat would place him in a spot, where hsi future could be questioned with the promotion.

International Fight Week is also rumored to feature Conor McGregor's return bout at UFC 329, with Gable Steveson the only fighter officially confirmed for the card so far.