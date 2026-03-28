Lerryan Douglas Lands Big KO Of Julian Erosa In UFC Debut

Lerryan Douglas racked up finishes while working his way up to the UFC, and his UFC debut went in a similar fashion, quickly putting away Julian Erosa at UFC Seattle.

Douglas landed some brutal shots early, putting his power on display right away. The hearty Erosa, however, looked to fight fire with fire. Doulgas was quicker with his strikes, however, and was able to avoid most of the damage Erosa was trying to bring.

Erosa was dropped more than once during the first round, and Douglas dropped him a couple of times near the fence, ending things with a dramatic and emphatic left hook, to score the KO.

Lerryan Douglas Scores Brutal Finish Of Julian Erosa At UFC Seattle

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Douglas has now won six straight. This marked the UFC debut of Douglas, the former LFA champion, after a quick finish of Cam Teague on Dana White's Contender Series.