Dan Hooker entered UFC 325 fight week with an unusual problem, he couldn't manufacture any animosity toward his opponent. In a candid interview with MMA Junkie, the New Zealand lightweight explained why his typically combative pre-fight demeanor fell flat against Benoit Saint Denis, a French fighter who accepted a quick turnaround and cross-continental travel to face him in Sydney.

"Trying to trash talk this bloke is like trying to trash talk a boot," Hooker said. "He's the nicest bloke. He just said, 'Thank you for taking the fight.' And man, to be honest, thank him for coming all the way down there."​

The matchup represents a calculated risk for both fighters. Hooker, 35, returns just nine weeks after suffering a second-round submission loss to Arman Tsarukyan in November 2025, a defeat that halted his three-fight winning streak.

The fight forced him to rebuild his standing at lightweight, where he currently ranks eighth. Saint Denis entered as a fighter climbing back from consecutive stoppage losses in 2024, first to Dustin Poirier, then to Renato Moicano, losses that questioned his ceiling in the division.

The Frenchman's trajectory shifted decisively in 2025. He claimed three consecutive victories, all by finish. His most recent performance came against Beneil Dariush at UFC 322, where Saint Denis landed a knockout punch in just 16 seconds. The performance marked his resurgence as a serious title contender.​

For Hooker, the appeal of fighting Saint Denis extended beyond the rankings. Saint Denis demonstrated the professionalism Hooker respected. Most fighters reject short-notice fights overseas. Saint Denis accepted, traveled from France to Australia, and handled the pre-fight interaction with grace.

"I knew I'd have to fight down in the rankings, but to get a guy that's ranked a couple spots lower on a big win streak, coming off a big win, and to get him to travel to the other side of the world… it's very difficult to get fighters to accept the challenge of that and to travel that far. So yeah, just thankful that we get to share this opportunity together," Hooker said.​

Hooker has anticipated the tactical battle ahead: "Smart money would say he's going to try and take me down."​

Both fighters pursue title opportunities with a victory. Saint Denis aims to establish himself permanently among the elite lightweight contenders, while Hooker channels his self-described role as a "dream destroyer" for opponents, having shifted his mentality away from chasing the championship himself.