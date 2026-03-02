Logan Paul's long-running financial beef with onetime boxing opponent Floyd “Money” Mayweather now has a specific price tag attached.

The WWE Superstar and influencer appeared on The Iced Coffee Hour podcast and alleges the un-retired boxing legend still owes him $1.5 million stemming from a pre-fight agreement that predates their 2021 exhibition.

The $110 Million "Dubai Dream"

The dispute traces back to the original plans for their bout. Before the fight landed at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, Mayweather Promotions signed a deal with PAC Entertainment Worldwide to host the event in Dubai.

PAC had projected profits exceeding $100 million and guaranteed a $110 million payout. However, the deal collapsed in March 2021 when the company failed to deliver an initial $30 million installment. Mayweather subsequently moved the event to Fanmio Boxing and Showtime PPV, but Paul claims some money had already changed hands behind the scenes.

Paul’s 15% Stake

Paul says Mayweather received a $10 million pre-sale payment from the Middle Eastern backers before the deal fell apart. Paul asserts his contract entitled him to 15% of that sum - admittedly not the best split, but he felt 15% was better than 0%.

I’m owed exactly $1.5 million," Paul stated during the podcast.

Turns out, he got 0% anyways, and doesn't expect to collect due to Mayweather’s mounting legal troubles.

Mayweather’s Legal Defensive Line

Mayweather's upcoming fights with Mike Tyson (exhibition) and Manny Pacquiao will likely bring tens of millions into his coffers, the windfall is unlikely to trickle down to Paul. His The $1.5 million grievance is just one drop in a massive bucket of litigation currently surrounding Mayweather:

Showtime Lawsuit: In February 2026, Mayweather filed a massive $340 million suit against Showtime, claiming the network withheld earnings for years—including $20 million from his 2015 fight against Andre Berto.

In February 2026, Mayweather filed a massive against Showtime, claiming the network withheld earnings for years—including $20 million from his 2015 fight against Andre Berto. PAC Counter-Claim: PAC Entertainment has filed a federal counter-claim, alleging it was actually Mayweather who breached their contract by abandoning the Dubai deal for a third party.

From Combatant to Resigned

Paul has spent years publicly bashing Mayweather, calling him a "weasel" in 2021 and threatening legal action via TMZ in 2022. Now, he's resigned to the reality of the situation.

After initially claiming he was owed between $2 million and $5 million, Paul now appears to have accepted the $1.5 million as a "write-off."

These comments add credence to the belief that the reason for Mayweather coming out of retirement is about more than just his love for the $weet science.